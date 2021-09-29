Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, See Pic

Today (September 29) marks the birthday of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On this occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan had the sweetest wish for her adorable niece. Kareena shared a beautiful picture of Inaaya along with a lovely message.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. By the looks of it, Inaaya has sported a kurta and has done pigtails to her hair. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned it stating, "Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl." By her caption, it was also clear that the picture has been taken by none other than Inaaya's father and actor Kunal Kemmu. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's aunt Saba Pataudi also had an endearing wish for her. Saba shared a super cute picture of the little munchkin that has been clicked by her. Inaaya can be seen wearing a printed grey tee and blue pants. Saba captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed. Aani will always have your back! (Aani....short for khalajaani ...)." Soha Ali Khan also captioned in the picture stating, "See you soon Aani." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, Soha Ali Khan has given a sneak peek of her daughter's birthday celebration on her Instagram story. The Rang De Basanti actress shared a glimpse of their home decorated with balloons. Furthermore, she shared a picture of Inaaya wearing a cute pink frock and engaged with their family and relatives via a video call. Soha then went on to share some videos that show Inaaya's presumable birthday gift that is a scrapbook consisting of Inaaya's pictures. Take a look at a snippet from Soha's Instagram stories.

Soha Ali Khan also shared another picture wherein one can see Inaaya Naumi Kemmu standing near a board that says 'Welcome To Inaaya's Unicorn Land.' This hints that the cutie patootie will have a unicorn-themed birthday bash on her special day. This will surely get fans more excited to see the pictures from Inaaya's birthday party.