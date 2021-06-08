Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Charging This Whopping Fee To Star In Mythological Drama Sita: The Incarnation?

Recently, it was announced that filmmaker Alaukik Desai will be helming a mythological drama titled Sita: The Incarnation. The film which is touted to be a retelling of the Ramayan from Sita's point of view, is penned by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Now if the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the makers have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in this period drama.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Good Newwz actress is taking her own time to give her nod to this project even though she has loved the script.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month's time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it's a retelling of Ramayana from Sita's point of view."

The report further stated that Kareena has asked for a whopping Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita in this movie. This has put the producers into a tizzy and they have now approached another young actress as well for this role. However, Bebo continues to remain their first choice.

"Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crore which has put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice," the source further told the portal.

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Ranveer Singh has been approached for the role of Raavan in this magnum opus. However, there's no official confirmation yet from the makers on the cast. Sita-The Incarnation will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress who welcomed her second son earlier this year, is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.