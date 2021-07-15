Kareena Kapoor Khan Kisses Her Second Baby Jeh Ali Khan & Their Picture Is Breaking The Internet

A new picture of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan kissing her second child Jeh Ali Khan who was born on February 21, 2021, is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, Jeh is seen laying in a cradle while Kareena plants a peck on his head. The picture is indeed very cute and fans are in awe of Jeh after catching his glimpse.

Needless to mention, Jeh looks very similar to his elder brother Taimur Ai Khan.

Pic Courtesy- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible

Unfortunately, when netizens learnt about Jeh's name, they trolled both Kareena and Saif for coming up with such name. Owing to the same reason, the Khans didn't reveal Jeh's name for a long time, as they had experienced the wrath of trolls when they announced the name of their first child Taimur Ali Khan.

In fact, a source close to the couple had revealed to a leading daily that Kareena and Saif have decided not to expose Jeh as much as Taimur to paparazzi.

On a related note, Kareena recently launched her book on her pregnancy journey titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', wherein she has shared her pregnancy experiences, diets, food cravings, exercises, and has also busted myths around pregnancy.

With respect to work, Kareena has two mega-projects in her kitty- Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will share screen space with Aamir Khan whereas in Takht, she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.