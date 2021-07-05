Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Surprising Revelation About Taimur Ali Khan And It Is Related To His Eating Habits!

Haven't we all cribbed about eating green vegetables during our childhood? Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is quite different and interestingly, he loves to eat veggies. Kareena shared a picture of Taimur's plate on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Tim likes to keep it GREEN."

In the picture, one can see Taimur's plate which has pasta, bell peppers, beans and cherry tomatoes on it. It's indeed surprising that despite being kid, Taimur loves to eat green vegetables and guess what? Mommy Kareena is super proud to flaunt this good habit of Taimur. Well, which mother wouldn't be?

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Picture: Ibrahim Photobombs Newlyweds' Cute Moment

Recently, Kareena shared a glimpse of the organic vegetables that she is growing at home. The Good Newwz actress had shared a picture of tiny Bhindis (okra) growing in her backyard and captioned it as, "Oye our bhindis have arrived."

Going by Kareena's post, one can assume that the actress is having a gala time with her family while staying at home.

Kareena Kapoor Introduces Fans To Saif Ali Khan's Character Vibhooti In Bhoot Police

On a related note, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February 2021, but they have not revealed his face or his name to their fans. On the occasion of International Mother's Day, Kareena had shared a picture of Taimur holding his baby brother in his arms and captioned it as, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..." But the face of Kareena's new born wasn't clearly visible.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht.