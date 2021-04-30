Kareena Kapoor Khan's Message On COVID-19 Backfires; Ranbir Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan To Be Blamed?

As the nation continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, many netizens are voicing their opinions on social media. While some are slamming the political party in power, others are busy creating awareness among the general people. Yesterday (April 29, 2021), actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a message on her Instagram page asking her followers to follow the COVID-19 protocol strictly and to maintain proper social distancing while stepping out in case of emergency.

While Kareena's post was supposed to create awareness, it unfortunately didn't go down well with the netizens and they started roasting the actress left, right and center. Wondering why? Well, because two of her family members- Ranbir Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently returned from the Maldives.

Netizens slammed Kareena for putting the blame on general people and said that she should rather preach her family members or B-town celebrities who are vacationing abroad amid the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the angry comments on Kareena's post...

@the.neuro.girl.pallavi: And same goes to celebs who were shamelessly going for exotic Vacays. Please spread your word to them as well. 🙌🙌🙌

@_.trusha._: Please tell the same to your cousin who was vacationing in Maldives with his beau a week ago. Take Care :)

@raianish: Still only blaming the public? No spine.

@iam_tahani: What about the actors who goes to events without even wearing it.

@shraddhakhairee: What about your friends going to Maldives for VACAY?

@techno_guy_._: Then teach Sara ali khan and many others to dont go on vacation.

Meanwhile, Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently hospitalised in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.