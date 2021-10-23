Kareena Kapoor Khan On Working Through Her Pregnancy: I Think Every Woman Has That Confidence

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been inspiration to women who choose to work during their pregnancy. Instead taking a break from work, the actress worked through both her pregnancies when she was expecting Taimur and Jeh respectively. In fact, she even sizzled on the ramp with her baby bump when she was pregnant with Taimur.

The actress in her recent interview with Film Companion spoke at length about this and said that she always wanted to keep doing something, keep working and looking for more.

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Raising Jeh & Taimur; 'Important For Boys To Know A Mother Is Their Father's Equal'

Bebo told the entertainment portal, "Just the fact that I have worked all my life, from the age of 17. I've not been the kind of person who would say, 'This is it. I've had my share of success, I've made enough money and I just want to hang up my boots now.' I've always wanted to keep doing something, keep working and looking for more."

She also credited her actor-husband Saif for his support and said, "During the second pregnancy with Jeh, the whole world was traumatized with the Covid outbreak. That's when I happened to find out that I was pregnant. But the idea that I didn't want to stop, that I wanted to take all safety precautions and still go on [kept me going]. The support of a loving husband, having that time with him at home and his encouragement kept me going too. I shot Laal Singh Chaddha when I was 5 and a half months pregnant. I actually shot for a romantic song with Aamir in the film carrying my baby."

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Star Alongside Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Spirit?

Kareena further said that she keeps away from people who restrict her.

"I find that confidence in me to say that just because I'm a woman and I'm pregnant, doesn't mean that I can't do it. It's ok, I can do it. I think every woman has that, you just have to tap into it and find it inside you. Surround yourself with people who support you, not the ones who restrict you. I don't keep such people around me," the actress told the portal.

Speaking about films, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film which is an Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump, also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.