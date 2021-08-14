Kareena Kapoor Khan Plans To Celebrate Hubby Saif Ali Khan's 51st Birthday In This Special Way!

Saif Ali Khan will be turning 51 on August 16, 2021 and we hear that his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has a special surprise in store for him. As per a report in ETimes, Saif will be ringing in his birthday at a resort on a private island with Kareena and kids Taimur and Jeh.

The actor who is juggling between shooting schedules and multiple work commitments, will be taking a short break from work to spend some quality time with his family.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island."

The source further informed the tabloid that it was Kareena who planned this family getaway and that Saif's birthday is going to be a low-key affair.

"Kareena was very excited to have a good time, so she planned every detail of the vacation. It will just be the couple and their kids Tim and Jeh. No more guests are expected as Saif wanted to keep it subdued and be in the company of his family. Both Kareena and he are very excited as it is going to be Jeh's first family outing," Etimes quoted the source as saying.

Last year, Saif had celebrated his birthday with his close family members amid lockdown by cutting two cakes- a two-tiered extravagant treat in gold-and-black and a photo cake with a picture of Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. Later, Kareena had taken to her Instagram page to share glimpses from Saif's birthday celebration.