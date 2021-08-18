Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To Reports Of Her Alleged Fee Hike To Play Sita

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently found herself at the receiving end of trolls after reports of her allegedly demanding a whopping Rs 12 crore to essay the role of Sita in the adaptation of Ramayan surfaced on social media.

A section of netizens slammed her left right and centre claiming that she had apparently hurt their religious sentiments by hiking her fee for this role. Some even threatened to boycott the film if Bebo stars in it.

While Kareena had refrained from commenting on this matter so far, the actress for the very first time reacted to these reports in her new interview with a news channel.

While speaking with NDTV, when the host brought up this controversy and said, "What next for Kareena Kapoor Khan? You have a film with Aamir Khan later this year, there was talk that you were getting ₹12 crore, you were asking for ₹12 crore, and other actresses came out in support of you, but I think that was fake news..," the actress shook her head and said, "yeah yeah."

Speaking about this controversy surrounding Kareena, many celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Priyamani and Pooja Hegde had come out in support of her and called out the pay disparity in Bollywood.

Taapsee was quoted as saying, "If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, his worth has improved. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that."

Pooja Hegde too had defended Kareena and told a leading daily, "Like the song goes, 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will always have an opinion because that's what they do)'. That's a part and parcel of the job and I am sure even Kareena herself was unfazed by it. More power to her! She is asking for what she thinks she is worth and it is the producer's call at the end of the day on what he thinks he can pay. So more power to her. The more women realise their worth, the more they will even get what they deserve."

Meanwhile, Priyamani had slammed netizens for dragging a person's caste and religion into the controversy and said that it doesn't matter if an actor is portraying a character from another religion because at the end of the day, it's just a film.

Speaking about Kareena's upcoming films, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. She is also set to make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller along with Ekta Kapoor.