Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Binging On Schitt's Creek During Her Pregnancy, Calls It 'Mom TV Time'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a delightful reel wherein she recalled binging on the popular comedy series Schitt's Creek during her pregnancy. The actress shared a video of herself watching the show tab. Kareena can be seen donning a casual animal printed tee that she has paired with grey pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the reel with the Schitt's Creek background score playing in the background. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same stating, "'Mom TV time' is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper. Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book... the pre-order link is in my bio." Take a look at the same.

The actress hinted that she has captured these moments during the phase of her pregnancy in her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Earlier, the Jab We Met actress had shared a fun reel with her sister Karisma Kapoor. She shared a glimpse of her eating some yummy chicken curry and a cake with Karisma. The hilarious video then ends with the sisters dozing off. Kareena captioned the same stating, "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend." Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's book has been well-received by her fans wherein she has penned down her journey during her pregnancy. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress had penned a heartfelt note during the same. She had called her book her third child. The actress had written, "This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies." On the work front, she will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.