Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Hitting Back To Work Soon After Giving Birth To Taimur; 'I Was Aching For My Baby'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned author with her soon-to-be released book titled Pregnancy Bible in which she has shared her personal account of what he experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actress has penned how she struggled with her baby duties when Taimur was born in the introductory part of her book. Bebo has also talked about how she never wanted being a mother to be her only identity and hence, she keep working through her pregnancy and hit back to work post delivering her baby.

Speaking about how she wasn't the most perfect mom when Taimur was born, Kareena admitted that initially, she didn't know how to clean Taimur's poop and put on his diaper properly. However, the actress added that there's joy in messing up.

The Jab We Met actress wrote, "I wasn't the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn't know how to clean Taimur's poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn't secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice - mother to mother: it's about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It's why I returned to work so quickly."

Kareena said that her rule to raise Taimur and her second born Jeh is simple- 'To do her best and relax.'

Further, the Bollywood star recalled how it was heartwrenching for her to leave Taimur at home to go to work.

"I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn - trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It's normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn't love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it," she said in her book.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump.