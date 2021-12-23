Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her State Of Mind On Her 12th Day Of Quarantine As She Recovers From COVID-19

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently recovering from COVID-19 and is under quarantine for the safety of her family. However, this has not stopped the actress from being active on her social media handle. Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share her state of mind on her 12th day of quarantine.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "I'm still trying to figure out whether we are in COVID times or not, Anyways, Day 12.. 2 days to go, Stay safe all" along with some red heart emojis. Apart from this, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also channelled her inner diva despite being under quarantine. Kareena shared another Instagram story wherein she captured a stunning selfie of herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen in striped yellow and white pyjamas. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress furthermore paired up the look with a bold red lipstick. She could be seen giving out her much-adored pout in the picture.

The actress captioned the same stating, "Pyjamas, lipstick and a pout. Quite the combination, Try It." Kareena Kapoor Khan furthermore captioned the same with red heart emojis and a sticker of a woman sitting a red lips emoji. Take a look at her posts that was shared by her fan club on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had contracted the virus after attending a private dinner party of Karan Johar. It was earlier reported that the Jab We Met actress will be giving the Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family a miss due to her quarantine phase. It is not a hidden fact that the Christmas lunch is a tradition for the Kapoor family after the late actor Shashi Kapoor had started hosting the same at his home. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Kareena has decided to skip the occasion for everyone's safety. However, in her absence, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan will be attending the same.

The report further added that even though Kareena Kapoor Khan is healthy, she wishes to complete her 14-day quarantine phase before she reunites with her family. The report further went on to say that the Mujhse Dosti Karoge actress is looking forward to spending some quality time with her family after the same. Kareena also missed her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's 5th birthday celebration on December 20 due to her quarantine phase.