Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Had Gained 8 Kilos After A Trip To Tuscany In 2019!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who featured as a guest on cooking show Star vs Food, made an interesting revelation about herself on the show. As per a report in India Today, the Jab We Met actress revealed that in 2019, when she went to Tuscany for a vacation with her family, she had returned to India gaining weight.

"We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizza's day in and day out. It was like art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art," said Kareena.

Later, Kareena also asserted that now, she makes sure that she is mindful of what she eats.

She said that most of the times actors have been very healthy with what they eat. Praising the current generation, Kareena said that this generation especially is extremely conscious of their food, no gluten, no sugar, or everyone is on some sort of packed meal.

Speaking about 90s, when very less celebrities followed any kind of fitness regime, Kareena said, "Back when Karisma was still in the movies, people were not as conscious of food, but today's generation is always interested in knowing what's in their meal, from salt to the quantity of oil. I was shocked by the amount of oil that goes into making the Pesto sauce that we made today. So, I think everyone is conscious including me because it's in my family to put on weight easily, so I have to be extra careful."

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

