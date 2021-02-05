Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Second Pregnancy: Not Going ‘Berserk’ And A Lot More Prepared

Kareena Kapoor Khan who will soon be embracing motherhood once again this month has surely rung in her second pregnancy in style. From shelling out major maternity style goals to completing her professional commitments, the actor has become an inspiration to all the new mommies out there. Recently, Kareena revealed how she is not going berserk during her second pregnancy and is a lot more calm and confident.

Talking about the same with Times Now Digital, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how she is calmer and not going berserk during her second pregnancy, unlike her time with Taimur. She also said that she has been much more confident and prepared as she gears up to welcome her second child. This is not a surprise since the actor has been juggling all her commitments smoothly, be it her film, Laal Singh Chadha's shoot or her radio chat show.

The actor also revealed that she does not understand the fuss around women working during their pregnancies. On this, she said, "I do not understand the fuss about it. I have worked throughout my pregnancies and will continue to do even after delivery. In fact, it's good to remain active and on your feet as it is good for the baby's health. I have never really experienced any bias."

The Jab We Met actor recently also shared some fun stills and videos along with her team from an ad shoot. Her husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan had also revealed to a publication that the couple will be welcoming their second child in February. He had further revealed that the couple along with their son Taimur had also moved into a new home before the arrival of their second child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan. The actor will also be donning the cap of an author with her new book titled, 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.'