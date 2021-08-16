Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Post For Saif Features Taimur & Jeh Chilling With Them In Maldives

Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to Maldives with their kids Taimur and Jeh, to ring in the latter's birthday. Saif turns 51 today (August 16). Instead of an elaborate celebration, the Hum Tum actor chose to spend some quality time with his family.

Meanwhile, Kareena took to her Instagram to drop a love-soaked birthday post for her hubby dearest which included a family postcard from the island country. What made the picture even more special is that we even got a glimpse of baby Jehagir aka Jeh.

Bebo captioned the pictures as, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want ❤️."

In the first photo, the Khan family is seen chilling by a pool. While Kareena looks radiant in a multi-coloured dress, birthday boy Saif opted for a white kurta-pyjama. Taimur donning an ethnic wear, is seen winning hearts with his cute expression while one can see Jeh lying next to Saif-Kareena in a green onesie. The second picture features Saif and Kareena enjoying a dip in the pool and a view of the beautiful ocean.

See the post.

Meanwhile, many B-town stars dropped birthday wishes for Saif on Kareena's post. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Saifu 🤗🤗🤗🤗." Arjun Kapoor also penned a sweet birthday message for his Bhoot Police co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday to humare vibhuti bhaiya ❤️ to the coolest & most gracious co actor I've shared screen with..." "Awwwwww happy bday Saif!!!," Jacqueline Fernandez wrote on Kareena's post. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. ❤️ Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one."

Earlier, a source had told ETimes, "Saif is looking at having a cosy family time this year on his birthday. He was just too exhausted with the work and wanted to hit the pause button to relax and unwind. This is going to be his first break after a long time as he was juggling between the tiring shooting schedules and other work commitments. He will be spending the much needed family-time at a peaceful resort on a private island."

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.