Kareena Kapoor Khan's Caption For Taimur's Picture With Inaaya Will Bring A Big Smile To Your Faces

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram page, the actress has been treating us with some lovely pictures of her son Taimur. Recently, the diva dropped a candid picture of her little muchkin chilling with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu after a dip in the pool.

The picture features Taimur flaunting his cute smile for the camera with Inaaya going giggly on his side. The little ones are seen enjoying a healthy breakfast, comprising what appears to be baby corns. Even Bebo's caption for the picture hints the same! One can also see, Saif and Kunal Kemmu engrossed in a conversation, sitting on a sofa in the background.

Kareena captioned her Instagram post as, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? ❤️💯🤣🌽 #TimAndInni PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either 🤣🤣."

Earlier, on New Year, the Good Newwz actress had shared a picture of Taimur and Inaaya having a blast in the bathtub.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new addition in their family. Recently, while speaking with a magazine, the Tanhaji actor had revealed that he and Bebo are expecting their second baby in February.

"I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet," the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress mentioned in one of her recent interviews. Saif too, had expressed his excitement about becoming a father while speaking with multiple publications.

With respect to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan also has some interesting projects coming up which include Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Vikram Vedha remake.

