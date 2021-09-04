Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Post With Her Parents And Sister Karisma Kapoor Is Love Personified

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who never fails to treat her fans with some beautiful pictures of her family. In her latest post, she has shared a lovely picture with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor along with sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress also had a beautiful caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor can be seen posing while sitting on a sofa. The family is all smiles for the camera and look nothing less than a visual delight. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress can be seen looking pretty in a printed white tee that she has paired up with blue jeans and white sneakers.

While the actress' father Randhir Kapoor can be seen in blue attire, her mother Babita can be seen wearing light pink attire. Karisma Kapoor can be seen looking gorgeous in a full-sleeved black attire that she has paired up with blue jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture stating, "My world" with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her Instagram story to share an adorable picture with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. She could be seen posing with Taimur for a selfie who is looking super cute while keeping his mouth wide open, making a funny expression. The little munchkin can be seen wearing a grey tee in the same. While the Jab We Met actress can be seen sporting a tee that says 'Heart Breaker.' She captioned the same stating, "What's On My Shirt, Tim? Love You" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the picture that was shared by the actress' fan page on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the movie Forrest Gump. It also stars Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The actress also released her first book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' recently wherein she wrote about her journey during her two pregnancies.