Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: Kareena Thanks Saif Ali Khan For Making Her Feel Loved, Happy & Safe

Kareena Kapoor has launched her debut book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. The actress went live on Instagram to share stories from the book with her dearest friend, Karan Johar. She also talked about working during pregnancy, fighting insecurities and the love and support she got from her family and husband Saif Ali Khan.

When Karan asked her about working while being eight months pregnant, Kareena revealed, "What a woman wants the most during pregnancy is support and words of encouragement from her spouse. She wants her husband to make her feel loved, happy and safe, that's what Saif made me feel for me."

"To be mothers should make sure their husband's give them ample love and allow you to do what you want to do is most important. I told everyone I am not sick or ill. Of course, we are in a pandemic, when I was pregnant with Jeh but with COVID-19 safety protocols I managed to finish few shoots as well." she added.

Earlier this year, the actress welcomed son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple also has another son together, Taimur Ali Khan born in 2016.

Recently the actress has been sharing memories from her pregnancy while promoting her book. She recently revealed pizza was one of the dishes she loved to eat during pregnancy. She also the show she was busy binging and the maternity fashion she wore.

In one of the posts, she added, "Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey."

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. She is expected to begin work on Veere Di Wedding in early 2022.