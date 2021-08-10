Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Second Son's Name Is Jehangir; Jeh Is His Nickname!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year. Since then, fans were eager to know the name of the tiny tot. After months of speculations, Kareena's father and actor Randhir Kapoor revealed in an interview that the youngest Kapoor has been named Jeh.

But little did we know that Jeh is the nickname of the newborn! If the latest reports are to be believed, the little munchkin's full name is Jehangir Ali Khan. Reportedly, Kareena made this revelation in her recently released book on pregnancy 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be'.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress who has addressed him as Jeh throughout her book, called him 'Jehangir' in the caption of one of the images in her book.

While Jeh stands for blue crested bird in Latin, the name means 'To come, to bring' in Persia. On the other hand, Jehangir means 'one who conquers the world'. Saif and Kareena are also parents to four-year-old Taimur.

In an interactive session with Karan Johar for her book launch, Bebo also admitted having her share of vulnerable moments when she was expecting Jehangir. The actress wrote that she feared if she was ever going to be okay and added, "I have had those moments, especially with my second pregnancy. When I came back from the hospital and looked at myself in the mirror, I thought I don't know if I am ever going to be okay. Being an actor, there is a part of you-it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, 'Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes."

She added, "I thought I will never be able to. There was fear of breast feeding because I wasn't getting enough when I delivered Jeh. There was a lot of mental distress I was going through at that time. I felt my body had stretched, my feet were feeling like 100 kgs."

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.