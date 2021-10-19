kareena-kapoor-khan-says-aamir-khan-has-gone-through-a-lot-during-laal-singh-chaddha-s-shoot

When Aamir Khan had announced his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, all eyes were set on the casting of female lead in the film. Then, Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board and her fans were exhilarated to see her and Aamir reuniting on the silver screen after a long time. Laal Singh Chaddha marks the third collaboration of Aamir and Kareena after 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Favourite Date Night Look, Says She Does Not Understand 'Airport Fashion'

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Kareena spoke about working with Aamir and said, "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it."

Irrespective of its business, Laal Singh Chaddha will always be a special film to Kareena, as she had shot her major portions for the film amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic when she was five months pregnant with her second child Jeh.

Speaking about the same, Kareena said, "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people."

Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo From Greece With Saif Ali Khan On Wedding Anniversary

She went on to add that working with less people is better, because when there are fewer people, one can concentrate more. She further added that it's better than when there are 200 people around, when they are really not required at the time.