Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn't Read Comments On Her Social Media Page; 'Don't Want Any Negativity'

After staying away from the world of social media for many years, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally made her debut on Instagram in March 2020. Within a short period of time, the actress garnered 8.3 million followers. From the time she stepped into the Insta-world, Bebo has been dropping glimpses from her personal and professional life.

Be it her stunning selfies or her adorable moments with her husband Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh, Kareena documents it all and has on her Instagram game on point. In her recent interview with Filmfare magazine, the actress spoke about how she is handling social media.

The Tashan actress told the magazine, "I'm still getting used to the social media drill. But I'm enjoying it. I love taking my selfies and putting them up. I'm having my fun. I don't read comments and I don't want to know what people are saying. I don't want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don't want to read about it. Don't come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan clocked 21 years in the film industry this year. The diva made her debut with Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Refugee in 2000 and has delivered many suucessful movies since then.

Speaking about her secret to success, Bebo shared, "I know it's been 21 years but I know there's going to be another 21 years because I'm confident about it."

She continued, "I know I have to make it happen. Maybe fewer films because of the children but I know I want to keep doing something new and it's time to try something different. It's all about my confidence. Be it walking the ramp in the different phases, like when I was pregnant, or I had just delivered, or being seven months into giving birth, the idea is to be super comfortable in my skin, look super good and be confident. It's my way of sending out a message to all women that confidence can take you places."

With respect to films, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022.