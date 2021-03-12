WHAT? Kareena Kapoor Khan Shamed For ‘Bad Parenting’ As Taimur Hurts His Head Banging It Against Glass Door

It's been just a few days since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, and social media trolls are already behind her. Wondering why are they trolling her this time? Well, it all happened when Kareena was spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's residence along with her mommy Babita and son Taimur Ali Khan. The trio was there to celebrate Karisma's daughter Samiera's birthday. While coming out of the car, when Taimur spotted the paparazzi, he ran into the apartment and banged his head against a glass door as he couldn't see it. As expected, the little cutie hurt his head and soon Kareena and her mom took him inside the apartment.

Needless to say that it was a normal incident and it could happen to anyone, but as they say every little thing about celebrities turns out to be a big headline. When the video of Taimur banging his head landed on social media, some trolls were quick to pass judgement on Kareena, and touted her as a bad mother for not being careful enough around her son.

Appalled? Wait till you read the comments!

A netizen wrote, "Mom is busy with her paid photographers feel sad for the little boy."

Another netizen commented, "She so into the photographers she ignores her kid walking in the glass that's bad parenting."

"Poor chap!! He doesn't like papz taking his picture, so he yells, tries to run away and bangs his head in the door. It is very clear he doesn't like it but who cares, right! I think @kareenakapoorkhan should take proper action to protect him," commented another Instagram user.

"Lol! ye sikhaya he..ovio her upbringing..no doubt about it..look at innya.. she's so well mannered," commented another netizen.

"#kareenakapoorkhan dhyaan do bacche pe pahale, baad main pose dena," wrote one more Instagram user while taking a jibe at the Good Newwz actress.

As they say nothing is perfect, it's indeed saddening that actresses are supposed to act like 'perfect mothers'. If only netizens could be little more sensitive and could think twice before passing such judgements, social media wouldn't be such a negative place.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

