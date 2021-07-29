Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Stunning Throwback Picture Of Her Maternity Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The book has accounts of all the ups and downs of her pregnancies wherein she has also given some tips for soon-to-be mothers. It is not a hidden fact that Kareena had also pulled off some gorgeous looks effortlessly during her pregnancies. In her latest post, the actress shared a throwback picture of one such maternity sartorial choice of hers.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself sporting a one-shoulder thigh-slit olive green maxi dress. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress looks like a visual delight in the picture and is radiating that maternity glow. She has further paired up the look with a stylish clutch-like bag, green neckpiece and a bracelet. Her nude heels, lovely hairdo and subtle makeup are further adding to the look. Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a Lil' too much while expecting." The Jab We Met actress further added that she has mentioned this attire and many of her other maternity fashion choices in her book and told her fans to pre-order it. She added, "I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio."

The actress had given birth to her first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. She had broken many stereotypes and had set a new example for all the working mothers as she continued to work till before giving birth and also bounced back to her commitments after giving birth to her child. Kareena Kapoor Khan also made several fashion statements when it came to her maternity fashion choices. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. Like the last time, she continued working on her professional commitments and also indulged in some maternity photoshoots till before her delivery.