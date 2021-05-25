Kareena Kapoor Khan Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Brother-In-Law Kunal Kemmu And Close Pal Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for her brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu and her close friend and ace director-producer Karan Johar. The actress shared a lovely picture to mark their special day. She also had a sweet message for both of them.

Talking about the same, Kareena shared an epic throwback picture from a family vacation to wish Kunal. The picture has Kareena and Saif posing together with Taimur while Soha can be seen posing with Kunal along with their daughter Inaaya in the pool. The family can be seen all smiles for the camera as they enjoy in the pool. The Jab We Met actress also looks stunning in a red bikini.

Sharing the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one" along with a red heart emoji. Kunal was quick to agree with the actress on the comment section of the post. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and close friend Amrita Arora also poured in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Kareena also won the internet by sharing a delightful birthday wish for her close pal Karan Johar. Both Karan and Kareena have expressed their fondness for each other time and again. They share a close bond and their association goes long back in the industry. Karan was also responsible for giving one of Kareena's most iconic characters, 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The 3 Idiots actress shared a black and white picture with Karan. The Kal Ho Na Ho director can be seen giving Kareena a warm embrace in the picture. She captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday, Kjo... I Love You." Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. She will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the same. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.