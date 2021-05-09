Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Closer Glimpse Of Younger Son With Taimur On Mother’s Day, SEE PIC

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February, but they have not revealed his face or name. However, the actress, who is celebrating her first Mother's Day today after embracing motherhood for the second time, has now shared a closer glimpse of her new baby on social media.

She shared a new picture of her two sons whilst extended mother’s day wishes to her fans and followers on Instagram. Kareena posted a beautiful black and white picture of Taimur Ali Khan adorably holding the infant in his arms. The actress quoted a popular Hindi idiom in the caption and shared that her sons give her hope at a time like this.

The Jab We Met star wrote, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..." Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Kareena had previously shared a black and white picture of herself holding her baby boy on the occasion of Women's Day. She had later shared another picture of Saif and Taimur spending time with the baby. However, it must be noted that the star couple has refrained from showing the baby’s face.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also went on to share an unseen picture with Kareena and their mother Babita Kapoor on the occasion of mother’s day. She wrote, "The strongest mama’s I know ..Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mother’s out there. virtual hugs #mothersday #momsarethebest #happymothersday #momlove #salutetomomsallover." Take a look!