Kareena Kapoor Khan Leaves Sweet Birthday Wish For Swara Bhasker, Says ‘Stay Fierce’

Swara Bhasker is celebrating her birthday today and it looks like her friends from the industry are making the occasion all the more special for her by leaving some delightful birthday wishes. Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to share a beautiful birthday wish for the actor. Kareena's birthday wish for Swara also had a connection with their film Veere Di Wedding.

Kareena shared a lovely black and white picture of Swara on her Instagram story. The picture is presumably from one of the Nil Battey Sannata actor's photoshoot and sees her sporting a wavy hairdo. Along with the same, Kareena also had a sweet message for Swara. She captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday Swaraji, Stay Well, Stay Fierce My Veere. Love And Respect Always, Your Veere." Take a look at the birthday post shared by the Jab We Met actor.

Along with Kareena, Swara's other Veere Di Wedding co-star and close friend Sonam Kapoor also shared an endearing birthday wish for her. Swara is having a working birthday wherein she is shooting in Goa at the moment. However, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor also shared a video of herself cutting some cakes on the eve of her birthday for which she credited her family and friends.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses Her Squad Amidst The Lockdown, Shares A Throwback Picture

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, the actor has been quite active on her social media handle for the past few days. She recently shared some gorgeous pictures of herself on her social media account. The pictures had the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor sporting her flawless skin. She can be seen sporting a black sleeveless attire wherein she shared the pictures both with her hair open and tied to a neat bun. The actor captioned the same stating, "I need a tan. Ok going to work out now." Take a look at the picture shared by the Udta Punjab actor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Did Randhir Kapoor 'Accidentally' Share First Picture Of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Second Son?