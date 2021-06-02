Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She Shares A Video Using Instagram Filters

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be quite active on her social media handle. From some fun glimpses of her personal and professional life to sharing awareness for the COVID-19 second wave, she does it all. Recently the actress won the internet as she shared a stunning video of herself trying out all the Instagram filters.

Talking about the same, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and lovely locks. Kareena can be seen sporting a grey printed tee in the same. The Instagram reel has the track 'Surrender' by Natalie Taylor playing in the background. Take a look at the same.

While fans reacted to the same using heart emojis, Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi reacted to the same stating, "Always a star. Keep shining, stay safe." While actress Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to the same using some heart emojis. Kareena's Gori Tere Pyaar Main director Punit Malhotra also reacted to the same calling the actress stunning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Her Fans Not To Share Information About Orphaned Children On Social Media

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been spreading awareness ever since the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. She recently shared a strong post wherein she urged her fans not to share the information of orphaned children on social media regarding their adoption. She shared a video that stated that the public sharing of information of these children leads to them being exploited by some people.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Child Rescue Helpline Numbers For Children Who Lost Their Parents To COVID-19

Apart from this, the Jab We Met actress had also shared a post to help people keep their COVID-19 anxiety at bay. Kareena had shared a post on her Instagram story that spoke about how one can cope with COVID-19 anxiety. The actress had captioned the same stating that one should be kind to their mind. Kareena Kapoor Khan had added that one should reach out to a loved one or a mental health expert when the going gets tough. The Udta Punjab actress also advised unwinding occasionally to avoid burnout.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the same. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the movie Forrest Gump.