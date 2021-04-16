Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Picture Of Her Second Son With Saif and Taimur! But There's A Twist

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on her social media handle and never fails to share some fond moments of her professional and personal life on the same. The actor recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her weekend but there was a twist to it. The actor won the Internet by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and the new addition to their family, her second child.

Talking about the same, Kareena took shared a picture of Saif and Taimur looking at the newborn. Saif can be seen sporting a black T-shirt that he has paired with spectacles as he looks down lovingly at his son. On the other hand, an adorable Taimur dons an intrigued expression as he looks at his younger brother. However, the Jab We Met actor has applied a baby face emoji on the face of her second child as she wishes to keep him under wraps from the public glare. Nevertheless, the tiny tot is looking super cute with his blue baby clothes and small hands that is clutching his father's fingers.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Gushes Over Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore; Says 'She Has Always Made Me Feel A Part Of Family'

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor also had a sweet caption with the same. Kareena captioned the picture stating, "This is what my weekend looks like...how about you guys?" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

While many fans showered love on the endearing post, Kareena's close friend Amruta Arora also dropped some red hearts on the same. The 3 Idiots actor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also had a lovely reaction to the same. She wrote under the picture stating, "Mashallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo Of Taimur Doing 'Lockdown Yoga'; Her Hilarious Caption Is Relatable!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. She also had the ambitious Karan Johar directorial Takht on her kitty but the movie has taken a back seat due to some issues on the production forefront.