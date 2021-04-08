Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses Her Squad Amidst The Lockdown, Shares A Throwback Picture

With the new restrictions and the weekend lockdown imposed again to curb the COVID-19 cases, one may miss going for those delightful outings with their friends. It seems that Kareena Kapoor Khan is also feeling the same way at the moment. The actor took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her squad remembering the fun times with them.

Talking about the same, the Jab We Met actor took to her Instagram story to share a picture from one of her holidays with her friends. The picture has her posing along with her girl gang comprising of her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, best friends Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora along with Natasha as well as Mallika Bhat. Her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan can also be seen striking a pose with the lovely ladies.

Kareena can be seen sporting a stylish white attire while Karisma can be seen sporting a casual striped top. Malaika and Amrita have opted for chic winter attires. By the looks of it, the group can be seen inside a plane. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor captioned the same stating, "Cocktails with the gang.. When? I miss you all." Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, Kareena who has been quite active on her social media handle for the past few days also shared a post that can be called extremely important in today's scenario. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor shared a selfie wearing her mask. Kareena can be seen looking pretty in a printed tee with a necklace with her hair tied neatly. She captioned the same stating, "No propaganda, just wear your mask." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan. It is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Apart from that Kareena also had Karan Johar's ambitious film Takht on her pipeline. However, the project has taken a back seat for now due to some delays in production.

