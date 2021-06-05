Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Video Of Son Taimur On The Occasion Of World Environment Day

Today June 5 marks the occasion of World Environment Day which is dedicated to the conservation and spreading awareness around the importance of the environment. To celebrate the occasion, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share an adorable video of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The video shared by the actress was all about basking in the joy the environment has to offer.

The video has Taimur looking adorable as he is playing on the sand by the beach. The cute munchkin can be seen sporting a Tom & Jerry printed t-shirt with shorts in the video. One can see the lovely view of the trees and the sea in the video. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same stating, "Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentDay". Take a look at her post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had sometime back taken to her social media handle to share a quirky post wherein she mentioned how she had explained to Taimur the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress shared a clip from the Tom & Jerry cartoon series. She had captioned the same stating, "We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It's really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us - medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers - please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain." Take a look at the post.

On the occasion of Mother's Day (May 9) this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also broken the internet as she had shared a glimpse of her second son. The newborn was nestled in the lap of his elder brother Taimur in a beautiful black and white picture that Kareena had shared on her social media handle. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had become parents to their second child on February 21, 2021, this year.