Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Son Jeh Trying To Stand Up, Says 'Time Is Flying'

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to share some adorable pictures of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Being a doting mother, Kareena makes sure to share all the special moments in her sons' life with her fans. Her latest post was no different as the actress shared a picture of her younger son Jeh trying to get up on his own.

Talking about the same, Jehangir Ali Khan can be seen donning a white baby attire. He can be seen holding a glass pane for support and can be seen about to get up with the help of his toes. The little munchkin's tiny hands and legs look super cute in the picture. However, one cannot see his face in the picture as he can be seen looking at the other side.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a heartfelt caption for the post. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same stating, "It's the toes that do it for me #mera beta#time is flying." Take a look at the same.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor commented on the post stating, "J Baba" Rhea Kapoor commented, "Handsome." Designer Manish Malhotra left several red heart emojis while Jeh's aunt Saba Pataudi stated, "My Jeh Jaan." Amruta Arora also wrote, "Cutie" under the post along with a red heart emoji. The actress' fans also showered the post with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a fun-filled pre-Christmas bash at Rhea Kapoor's place recently. She had taken to her social media handle to share a lovely picture with her girl squad comprising of Karisma Kapoor, Rhea, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora near a Christmas tree decoration. Another boomerang video has gone viral from the party wherein the Jab We Met actress shares a pout wherein she looks gorgeous in black attire and her hair tied to a neat bun. Take a look at the posts shared by Kareena's fan club on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It will be released on April 14, 2022. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.