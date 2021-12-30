Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Ali Khan, Calls Them 'My Mornings'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to spending some quality time with her family after having recovered from COVID-19 during her quarantine phase. Her latest social media post also proved the same wherein she shared an adorable picture of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress also had an endearing caption for the same.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture wherein her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting on their bed and looking goofily at Kareena presumably. A breakfast tray consisting of food and a glass of water can be seen kept in front of him. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior can be seen sporting a sky blue tee and white pants that he has paired up with spectacles.

Beside him, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen lying down and sketching something in his notebook. Tim Tim can be seen looking super cute in navy blue bedtime attire even though his face is not visible. Kareena Kapoor Khan had an epic caption for the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress wrote, "My mornings. Saif- Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma Boys." Take a look at the post.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about how she treats social media. It is not a hidden fact that the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress has been quite active on Instagram ever since she made her debut on the same in March last year. Kareena had revealed to the magazine stating, "I'm still getting used to the social media drill. But I'm enjoying it. I love taking my selfies and putting them up. I'm having my fun. I don't read comments and I don't want to know what people are saying. I don't want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don't want to read about it. Don't come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. She will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the same. The movie will be released on April 14, 2022.