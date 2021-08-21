Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Son Jeh As He Turns 6 Months

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture with her toddler son Jehangir Ali Khan as he turns 6 months today (August 21). The actress had welcomed Jeh into the world on February 21 earlier this year. The doting mommy also penned a sweet message for a little munchkin on the post.

Talking about the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen planting a kiss on Jeh's forehead while holding him in her lap. The cutie-patootie looks super cute in printed blue baby pants. Even though one cannot see his face, it looks like he has his eyes closed in the picture. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress can be seen sporting a black bikini top that she has paired up with pink shorts with her hair tied to a neat bun. Kareena has further paired up the look with some bracelets, rings and her stylish white nail paint. The mother-son duo can be seen posing against the backdrop of the picturesque sea of Maldives.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Toddler Jeh's Naptime

The actress has been vacationing in the destination wherein she rung in her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday on August 16. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post stating, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life" along with some red heart emojis. Take a look at the post.

Earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a picture of her son Jehangir Ali Khan's naptime. The Jab We Met actress had shared a picture on her Instagram story wherein Jeh can be seen nestled in her arms and is fast asleep. She used the filter 'Lights Camera Naptime.' along with the picture. Take a look at the post that was shared by a Bollywood fan page on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor On Media Frenzy Around Taimur, Jeh: I Don't Want Anybody To Be So Interested In Them

Earlier in an interview with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about her decision to not publicly share Jeh's pictures on her social media account. The 3 Idiots actress had said, "(Not sharing pictures of Jeh) is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and what's his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather." On the work front, she will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha.