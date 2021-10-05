Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Her Son Jeh, Calls Him 'My Life'

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to treat her fans with some lovely pictures of her family especially her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture of her younger son. By her caption, she stated that it was a throwback picture and had an endearing caption for it.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a Jeh's half face and his tiny arms and legs. Even though the toddler's entire face is not visible, his baby clothes and little hands and legs look super cute to behold. Jeh can be seen wearing a white tee along with a napkin and green shorts.

The cutie patootie's mommy had a delightful caption along with the same. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me" along with the Throwback hashtag. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress also completed the caption along with a red heart, babies and a kiss emoji. Take a look at her post.

While designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the picture leaving some red heart emojis, Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi left a kiss and a red heart emoji on the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress' close friend Amruta Arora also reacted to the same calling Jeh "Pudding." The actress' fans too showered immense love on the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had been sharing some beautiful pictures of Jehangir Ali Khan lately on her social media account. The Jab We Met actress had also celebrated 6 months of her little bundle of joy on August 21 while she was holidaying in the Maldives to celebrate her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Kareena also teased fans with some glimpses of her younger son on her latest vacay in an island-like destination wherein she also celebrated her birthday.

Earlier in an interview with HT Brunch, Kareena Kapoor Khan had opened up about her parenting her sons. The actress had said, "I don't want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that's the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them because that's the way it works. So that's the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That's the only way they learn."