Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today (October 4). On this occasion, her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to wish Soha with an epic throwback picture. Kareena shared a picture from Soha's wedding with actor Kunal Kemmu back in the year 2015.

Talking about the same, Soha Ali Khan looks resplendent as the beautiful bride in her orange and cream-coloured lehenga that she has paired with traditional jewellery. The groom Kunal Kemmu looks handsome in a cream-coloured sherwani while Saif Ali Khan looks every bit the royal Nawab in his white sherwani. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in a pink saree.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most endearing caption along with the same. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress wrote, From the time I went for my first holiday with her in the Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. Happy birthday, sister-in-law. Lots of love always. P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now. #OldIsGold." Take a look at her post.

Amruta Rao and Karisma Kapoor also wished Soha Ali Khan under the post. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu also shared a lovely birthday wish for his wife. The Go Goa Gone actor shared a picture wherein he can be seen video calling Soha hinting that he is not with her on her special day. Apart from that, he shared some other pictures with her, calling her his 'sunshine.' Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also shared some delightful pictures with her presumably from Soha's daughter Inaaya's recent birthday bash. Saba captioned it stating, "HAPPY Birthday ... my darling sister. May you always shine and I am SO proud of You. It doesn't matter what angle we get "right" ... I will always have your back." Talking about the Rang De Basanti actress, she recently celebrated her daughter Inaaya's unicorn-themed birthday. Soha also shared a picture with her actress friend and new mommy Neha Dhupia from the hospital where the latter delivered her second child.