Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Pictures Of Son Taimur Ali Khan's Gala Time With Friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is every bit the doting mommy and never fails to treat her fans with lovely pictures of her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress took to her social media handle recently to share pictures of Taimur chilling with his friends while out on a road trip. The adorable munchkin can be seen visibly having a gala time with his friends.

Talking about the same, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen lying with his friends on the green grass in the first picture. The children look super cute and are all smiles for the camera. The second picture has him posing with his pals. Taimur gives out an infectious smile while sporting a navy blue tee that he has paired up with peach-coloured shorts. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress captioned the same stating, "Road Trip Ready" with red hearts. Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's close friend Amrita Arora poured in some love on the post. The Jab We Met actress was recently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her sons. She rang in her toddler son Jeh turning 6 months during the holiday. She had shared a heartfelt post marking the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Son Jeh As He Turns 6 Months

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself holding Jeh in her laps. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned it stating, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life." Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Toddler Jeh's Naptime

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently launched her first book titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible' wherein she narrated her ups and downs during her pregnancies. The 3 Idiots actress listed down some tips for expecting mothers in the book. While launching the same, the actress had stated, "This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."