Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Delightful Picture Of Herself From Her Family Vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a delightful picture of herself from her family vacation. The actress was earlier spotted leaving for an unknown destination with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. It can also be assumed that the actress will ring on her birthday on September 21 on this vacation.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture wherein she can be seen sporting a yellow sleeveless top. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress has hidden her face with a tropical straw hat. She captioned it stating, "Who Dat?" in an animated print. Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan and their sons had rung in Saif's birthday on August 16 in the Maldives. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress had bounced back to shooting for Laal Singh Chadha after returning from the destination. It seems like the family is once again enjoying a lovely getaway. While it is still not revealed where the family is vacationing, looking at the trees and sand in the background of Kareena's picture, it looks like they are on a beachside. Apart from this, Kareena also shared a beautiful view of the beach. One can see the picturesque view of the sea and camp chairs.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan in an earlier interview with The Guardian had spoken about the issue of pay disparity for women in the film industry. The Jab We Met actress had said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it. I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given," she says. "It's not about being demanding, it's about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She also made her debut as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible."