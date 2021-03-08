Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares First Picture Of Her Newborn On Women's Day; Her Sister-In-Law Calls Her A 'Rock'

On the eve of International Women's Day, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first picture of her newborn on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "There's nothing women can't do ❤️❤️ Happy Women's Day my loves ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay." Within an hour of beng uploaded, the picture received more than three lakh hearts on Instagram, and Kareena's followers are mesmerised to see her picture with her second child.

Just like Bebo's fans, her friends from the industry were in awe of her latest Instagram post and made sure to send love to it. In the picture, Kareena is seen embracing her second child.

While Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Amrita Arora left heart emoticons on Kareena's post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi praised the Jab We Met actress and wrote, " You're a rock...love you."

Earlier, a close friend of Saif and Kareena had informed an entertainment portal that unlike Taimur Ali Khan, his baby brother won't be seen much in public.

"You won't see Taimur's sibling in public. In fact when he's a little older he won't be exposed the public glare the way Taimur was. I think Kareena and Saif have learnt their lesson. The more you give into media hunger for you children's pictures the more they haunt you. So yeah, Baby No 2 won't be seen playing/painting/whatever," told the friend.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chauhan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht, which also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

