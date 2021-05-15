Kareena Kapoor Khan Advises On How To Deal With COVID-19 Anxiety, Says 'Reach Out To A Loved One'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her social media handle in these critical times of the COVID-19 second wave. The actress has been sharing ways to curb the virus and how one can keep themselves healthy in this phase. Recently, Kareena shared some tips to keep COVID-19 anxiety at bay.

Talking about the same, Kareena shared a post on her Instagram story that spoke about how one can cope with COVID-19 anxiety. The Jab We Met actress captioned the same stating that one should be kind to their mind. The actress added that one should reach out to a loved one or a mental health expert when the going gets tough. She also advised unwinding occasionally to avoid burnout. Take a look at the post shared by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress.

Earlier Kareena had also shared a child rescue helpline number on her social media handle. She had captioned the same stating, "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic-either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma."

The 3 Idiots actress had also won the internet when she revealed how she has taught her son Taimur Ali Khan the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actress shared the explanation of the vaccine increasing one's immunity system through a Tom And Jerry cartoon clip. Kareena had mentioned that one does not realize that their children are also witnessing what is happening currently in the country and that they are scared too.

Kareena revealed that she is talking to Taimur about the same and trying to explain to him why everyone needs to get vaccinated. She added that the Tom And Jerry clip sums the entire scene perfectly. Take a look at the post shared by the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen in the same opposite Aamir Khan. The film will be helmed by Advait Chandan.