Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Quirky Awareness Post Of Mumbai Police Using Her And Husband Saif Ali Khan's Name

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a quirky post by the Mumbai Police on spreading awareness around COVID-19. The Mumbai Police have been using some fun Bollywood references to give out important messages regarding the precautions that need to be taken to prevent contracting the virus. They had used Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan's names to spread the message of wearing the mask properly amidst the pandemic.

Kareena shared the same on her Instagram story. Talking about the same, the post had Kareena and Saif's picture. The post also had the sentence written on it that said, "Agar Tum Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh Bohot Un- 'Saif' Situation Ho Sakta Hai." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her social media handle ever since the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. The Jab We Met actress has been spreading awareness amongst her fans on how they can be more responsible and safe amidst the pandemic. She had earlier shared tips on how one can prevent falling prey to COVID-19 anxiety.

Talking about the same, the actress shared a post on her Instagram story that spoke about how one can cope with COVID-19 anxiety. The 36 China Town actress captioned the same stating that one should be kind to their mind. Kareena added that one should reach out to a loved one or a mental health expert when the going gets tough. She also advised her fans with unwinding occasionally to avoid burnout.

Not only this, but Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a child rescue helpline number on her social media handle. The actress had captioned the same stating, "My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic-either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital. Please reach out and call the National Child Helpline (1098) to inform regarding children who are alone because of Covid-19. We cannot even begin to fathom the trauma."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. She will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the same. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.