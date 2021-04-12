Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Star Vs Food Promo Shows Karan Johar-Malaika Arora Put Their Cooking Skills To Test

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share the promo of her upcoming cooking show Star Vs Food. The promo has her along with celebrities like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi put their cooking skills to test in a hilarious manner. The struggles faced by these celebs while pulling out some complex dishes will leave one in splits.

Talking about the same, sharing the promo on her social media account, the Jab We Met actor stated that anyone who knows the Kapoor clan knows how much they love to eat. She also mentioned how it was love at first bite for her while making the mouth-watering pizza on the show. The actor thanked chef Sarita Pereira for patiently teaching her the same and called her amazing. The show will be premiering on April 15 on Discovery+. Take a look at the promo of Star Vs Food shared by Kareena.

Talking about the promo, it shows it shows Kareena trying to grate cheese while preparing the pizza. Malaika can be seen saying, "Never ever" while preparing her dish which presumably means that the actor will face quite the difficulty while making the food. However, it is Karan's reaction that looks quite funny as the director looks visibly scared while making his dish. He also asks the chef whether the oil will hit is his face and can be seen saying that he does not want to do this.

Arjun can be seen trying to pull off his dish with the chef's help while Pratik says that this will make everyone realize that everyone should do their own job in the kitchen. By the looks of it, the cooking show seems to be a fun-filled affair that will show how good these celebs are in the kitchen. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also showcased her excitement in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the movie that will be helmed by Advait Chandan. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.