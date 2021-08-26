Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Stunning Selfies Amidst Her Workout, Karisma Kapoor And Amrita Arora React

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share some stunning selfies of herself amidst her workout session. The actress also gave a twist to her popular dialogue "Gym Class Today" from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Not only this, but the video also received a huge thumbs up from her fans and loved ones.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her social media handle that had a compilation of her lovely selfies wherein she can be seen flaunting her workout glow. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress can be seen sporting a white bralette in the picture. She has added the song 'Needed Me' by Rihanna along with the video. The actress captioned it stating, "Gym Class And Selfies Go Hand In Hand" along with a lovestruck and a girl emoji. Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister Karisma Kapoor commented on the same stating, "My stunning sis" along with a red heart and a fire emoji. The Jab We Met actress' best friend Amrita Arora commented stating, "We know stunner you" along with lovestruck emojis. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi reacted to the post stating, "Gym and Gorgeous...go hand in glove. Selfies ...Banta Hai."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Pictures Of Son Taimur Ali Khan's Gala Time With Friends

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a glimpse of her son Taimur Ali Khan's road trip with his friends. The adorable munchkin could be seen posing with his friends in the pictures shared by the Mujhse Dosti Karoge actress. She had captioned the stating, "Road Trip Ready." Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor On Media Frenzy Around Taimur, Jeh: I Don't Want Anybody To Be So Interested In Them

The actress welcomed her second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February earlier this year. She celebrated her toddler's 6 months in the Maldives where she was vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her sons. In an earlier interaction with NDTV, the 3 Idiots actress spoke about maintaining privacy around Jeh's pictures on social media. She had said, "(Not sharing pictures of Jeh) is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and what's his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather." On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha.