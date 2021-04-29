Kareena Kapoor Khan Showed Tom & Jerry Video To Make Taimur Understand COVID-19 & Importance Of Vaccine

In her latest Instagram post, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a clip of popular cartoon show Tom & Jerry, and wrote that with the help of this video, she made her elder son Taimur Ali Khan understand the existence of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and how being vaccinated will help people to break the chain.

Kareena wrote, "We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It's really that simple. But like we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us - medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers - please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain"

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and Sophie Choudry reacted to her post and lauded the video for explaining the importance of being vaccinated in the easiest way possible.

While Riddhima left an emoticon of heart, Sophie wrote, "Love this." Saba commented, "Beautifully expressed. Stay safe."

Recently, Kareena also shared a post on her Instagram urging people to wear mask while stepping out of their houses. She wrote, "It's unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff."

Kareena concluded the caption by saying that each one of the netizens reading her post is responsible for breaking the chain.

With respect to work, Kareena has two mega projects in her kitty- Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's Takht. While the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Aamir Khan in the lead role is over, the shoot of Takht has not yet kick-started.