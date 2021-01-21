Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans About Her Fights With Saif Ali Khan!

We just love it when Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan get candid about their married life. Bebo and Saif are one of the most loved couples of B-town, and currently, the duo is in an ecstatic state as they are all set to welcome their second child.

Recently, on her chat show What Women Want, Kareena asked her guest Kunal Kemmu who is the first one to apologise between him and Soha Ali Khan, and he said that it's hard to find the word 'sorry' in his wife's dictionary.

"Woh milta hi nahi hai, kabhi mil gaya toh aisa lagta hai ki mindblowing cheez ho gayi (It is hard to find that word in her dictionary; if she ever apologises, I feel like some mind-blowing thing has happened)."

Kunal further added that he is the first to apologise and make up if he gets into a fight with Soha.

On this, Kareena spoke about her married life and revealed that in her case, it's Saif who says sorry first.

"I feel even Saif says sorry. He is the one who always says sorry also. I think men generally... probably, it is them doing the mistakes. So, it's better to say sorry and end it and make peace. Otherwise, you can't sleep," added the Refugee actress laughingly.

On a sweet note, Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and since then, they have been going strong in their marriage. In 2016, they welcomed their first child Taimur and soon, there will be a new addition to their family.

Well, we can't wait to hear the good news.

