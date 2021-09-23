Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In A Black Bikini In This Latest Picture From Her Island Vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The actress also rang in her birthday on September 21 on the destination. Now she has stunned her fans by sharing a gorgeous picture of herself in a black bikini.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a mirror selfie wherein she can be seen wearing a stylish black bikini set that perfectly compliments her toned body. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress has furthermore paired up the look with a white summer jacket. She has also opted for a bracelet as an accessory with her hair neatly tied up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the same stating, "Chalo Summer Is Over, Apparently, Fall Is Here" along with some island and a red heart emoji. By the sound of her caption, it might be assumed that her dreamy vacation on the island with her husband and kids have come to an end. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier taken to her social media handle to share a lovely picture that has a burning montage of 'Happy Birthday' etched in front of the sea. The picture further had the silhouettes of Saif Ali Khan walking with Taimur Ali Khan wherein the father-son duo could be seen twinning in white. While the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress could be seen walking behind them with Jeh in her lap. Even though it was not very clear about what she wore during her birthday celebrations, by the looks of it, the actress sported a frock-like attire with her hair tied to a neat bun. She captioned the post stating, "Keep the fire burning... birthday promise to myself." Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The film is a Hindi remake of the movie Forrest Gump. Apart from that, the actress also made her debut as an author with the book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.'