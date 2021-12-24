Kareena Kapoor Khan Tests Negative For The Omicron Variant Of COVID-19, Reveals The BMC

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently recovering from COVID-19 has tested negative for the Omicron variant of the virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed on Friday (December 24) that the actress' genome sequencing report for Omicron has come out negative. Kareena is currently on the 13th day of her quarantine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a private party of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar. Along with her, her close friend Amrita Arora and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan who was also present at the occasion had tested positive for the virus. On December 13, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans and loved ones about her testing positive for COVID-19.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The actress stated, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan's spokesperson had revealed to India Today that the actress has always followed the precautionary norms regarding the virus while rubbishing the rumours of her being careless and flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress' spokesperson revealed to the publication stating, "She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk," the representative said, adding that 'it is not fair to put the blame on' Kareena."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is meanwhile being active on social media handle and is sharing glimpses of her quarantine phase with her fans. On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be released on April 14, 2022.