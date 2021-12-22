Kareena Kapoor Khan To Skip The Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch Due To Her COVID-19 Quarantine Phase?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a road to recovery from COVID-19. The actress had tested positive for the same a few days back after attending director-producer Karan Johar's private dinner party. Now, the latest buzz is that Kareena will be giving the Christmas lunch at the Kapoor household a miss due to her quarantine phase.

It is not a hidden fact that the Christmas lunch is a tradition for the Kapoor family after the late Shashi Kapoor had started hosting the same at his home. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Kareena Kapoor Khan has decided to skip the occasion for everyone's safety. However, in her absence, her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan along with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan will be attending the same.

The report further added that even though Kareena Kapoor Khan is healthy, she wants to complete her 14-day quarantine phase before she reunites with her family. The report further went on to say that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is looking forward to spending some quality time with her family after the same. Kareena also missed her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's 5th birthday celebration due to her quarantine phase.

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a beautiful message for him on her social media handle. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress had shared a video of Taimur's first walk and had left a heartfelt message for him. She wrote, "Your first steps your first fall. I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure... you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high ''cause you are my tiger. Happy Birthday my heartbeat. My Tim Tim no one like you Mera Beta."

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a post on her Instagram story that said, "COVID I hate you. I miss my babies but soon will do this." On the work front, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. The movie will be released on April 14, 2022.