Kareena Kapoor Khan To Star Alongside Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Spirit?

It was earlier reported that megastar Prabhas' next ambitious project will be helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie will be titled Spirit and ever since then, fans of the actor were sent into a frenzy. Now the latest buzz surrounding the same will make fans even more excited about the project. The latest development suggests that Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been roped in to star alongside Prabhas in the same.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the makers of Spirit have finalised Kareena Kapoor Khan for the project. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same from the makers or the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress. But inevitably this news may have increased the excitement surrounding the project and fans might be now waiting with bated breath to see Kareena romance the Baahubali actor.

It is not a hidden fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is already working with Prabhas in the much-anticipated film Adipurush. While the superstar will be playing Lord Ram in the movie, Saif will be playing the role of Ravana in the project. Sometime back, Kareena had also taken to her social media handle to share a picture of her enjoying a meal of Biryani that was sent by Prabhas. This was presumably when the Jab We Met actress had visited the sets of the film. It looks like the two is already sharing a warm equation so it will not be a surprise if news of their collaboration hits the block soon.

Meanwhile talking about Spirit, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling Spirit in association with UV Creations. Simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi, the movie will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other foreign languages including Chinese, Japanese and Korean. It was earlier reported that Prabhas has said to have hiked his remuneration for the movie.

Reportedly, Prabhas has charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for Spirit. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will also be seen in movies like Salaar, Radhe Shyam and Project K. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.