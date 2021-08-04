Kareena Kapoor Khan To Star In A Project Based On A Global Terror Attack? Her Latest Post Suggests So

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have dropped a hint about her next project in her latest social media post. The actress' next film may be based on a real-life incident of a global terror attack. Kareena took to her Instagram story to share a post hinting at the same along with the countdown time of its announcement.

Talking about the post, it has a picture of a building going up in flames in the backdrop. The words '12 Hours Of Terror' can be seen written on the picture. Along with it, the number of casualties from each country in the terror attack was given. This consisted of 9 people from Italy, 7 people from Bangladesh and Japan and 1 person from India being victims of this global terror attack. The picture was further captioned stating, "People from multiple nationalities lost their lives in this deadly attack." Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave a countdown for its announcement that suggested that the project will be announced today (August 4) at 9:20 pm. Take a look at the post.

One can only wait for the official announcement to witness what exactly is the project all about. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The actress will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the same. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also had her debut as an author recently. She launched her book Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible wherein she penned her journey during the phase of her pregnancy. The book promises to have several tips from the Jab We Met actress for expecting mothers. While announcing the book, Kareena had penned a heartfelt note that said, "This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."