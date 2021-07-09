Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils Her New Book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', Calls It Her Third Child

Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally unveiled her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible that will trace her physical and emotional journey during her second pregnancy. The actress had earlier hinted about the same in December last year, much to the happiness of her fans. Kareena had welcomed her second child on February 21, 2021. She has now shared a delightful post while launching her new book.

The video shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan has her sporting a red attire and wearing gloves as she asks her fans, "What's Baking?" after which she removes her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible from the oven. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress then says "This Is What Was Baking." She then goes on to pose with her book. Take a look at the video.

Kareena captioned the same stating, "This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child... from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr Sonali Gupta, and Dr Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you."

The Jab We Met actress also stated that her fans can now pre-order the book with the link that she gave on her Instagram bio. Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier teased her fans with a picture of herself flashing a sonography image. She had stated that she is going to announce something exciting soon. The social media handle of the publishers that are publishing her book also shared the post. This may come as delightful news for all her fans and may prove to be especially fruitful to all the expecting mothers out there.