Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Anushka Sharma And Sister-In-Law Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a lovely birthday wish for her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and actor-producer Anushka Sharma. The actor took to her Instagram story to wish the actor and her sister-in-law. She also shared a beautiful picture of the two ladies while wishing them on their special day.

Talking about the same, Kareena shared a delightful picture of Saba from an occasion. Saba can be seen sporting a yellow traditional attire. She has further paired up the look with dangler earrings. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday Darling Saba, Love You" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at her post.

Kareena then shared an endearing picture of Anushka from her wedding day. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the black and white picture. She could be seen in her ethereal bridal avatar in the same. Kareena captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday To The Trailblazing Anushka Sharma." Take a look at the Jab We Met actor's post.

Meanwhile, Kareena had taken to her social media account recently to share a clip of the popular cartoon show Tom & Jerry and stated that with the help of this video, she made her elder son Taimur Ali Khan understand the existence of the novel Coronavirus pandemic and how being vaccinated will help people to break the chain. The video showcased how the COVID-19 contraction can be curbed if individuals have a greater immunity with the help of the vaccine. The 3 Idiots actor captioned the same stating, "We don't realise that our kids are also absorbing what's going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It's really that simple. But as we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us - medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers - please register and wait for your turn. Take a look at her post.